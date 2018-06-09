Love Is Love: Dej Loaf Paid For All The Marriage Licenses Of Gay Couples In New York City

Dej Loaf Pays For Marriage Licenses For Gay Couples

In honor of National Pride Month, Detroit rapper Dej Loaf showed her solidarity with the LGBTQ community by paying for all marriage licenses for same-sex couples in New York City today.

After dropping her new single, “Liberated”, Dej Loaf put up an Instagram post with a statement that read, “On June 8th, I am helping people get liberated. Visit New York City Hall To Have Your Marriage License Costs Covered By Me.” The caption added that couples were to arrive at 141 Worth St. in New York, NY beginning at 8:30 am.

Mad props to Dej Loaf for showing that love is love.

