Drake Gets An Invite To The Maury Povich Show For A Paternity Test

Via | HotNewHipHop

Maury Povich invites Drake to his show for a paternity test.

The Drake and Pusha T beef reached new heights after “The Story Of Adidon” dropped. While it was a well put together diss track, what really stood out is that Pusha T revealed that Drake might have a son he’s been hiding from the public. Drake has yet to reveal whether he actually is the father of Sophie Brusseux’s child but it was reported that he’s been financially supporting her before and after the pregnancy. Maury Povich has now extended an invitation to Drake to find out if he’s the father once and for all.

