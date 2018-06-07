It’s still shocking that women are just now getting the right to drive in Saudi Arabia. As of June 2018, the first driver’s licenses to women were issued — however, the ladies still have to seek a man’s permission to obtain one.

If you thought that little piece of chauvinism was extreme, you probably didn’t know that they aren’t usually allowed to use female models in the their fashions shows in Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

So they opt for robots instead:

I’m dying at this fashion show in Saudi😂😂 they weren’t allowed female models pic.twitter.com/5xxpMBk4Nr — jina (@jinakhoushnaw) June 6, 2018

We knew that Artificial Intelligence was trying to take over our customer service jobs, IT gigs and even our boyfriends and girlfriends:

But who knew that they’d also be taking over the modeling industry?

I’m dying at this D&G 😂😂 they weren’t allowed female models pic.twitter.com/r0uBnCOGHH — حنان ص.🦋 (@Hno_alha) June 6, 2018

Models went from being so skinny that they look invisible, to actually being invisible.

What a time to be alive, and be human.

Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia Fashion Show Uses Robots Instead Of Female Models was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: