Rapper Cardi B’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina is celebrating Pride Month by making a special announcement!
On Instagram yesterday (June 6) Hennessy revealed that she is bi-sexual by posting a photo of her and her girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Along with the photo was a long and beautiful caption expressing that love is love, and there’s nothing wrong with it.
Pregnant older sister Cardi B couldn’t be prouder, writing, “YAAAASS Hennessy.”
Cardi B’s Sister Reveals She’s Bi was originally published on hot1079philly.com
