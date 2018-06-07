Cardi B’s Sister Reveals She’s Bi

Rapper Cardi B’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina is celebrating Pride Month by making a special announcement!

On Instagram yesterday (June 6) Hennessy revealed that she is bi-sexual by posting a photo of her and her girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Along with the photo was a long and beautiful caption expressing that love is love, and there’s nothing wrong with it.

Pregnant older sister Cardi B couldn’t be prouder, writing, “YAAAASS Hennessy.”

