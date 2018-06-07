9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Cardi B’s Sister Reveals She’s Bi

0 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rapper Cardi B’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina is celebrating Pride Month by making a special announcement!

On Instagram yesterday (June 6) Hennessy revealed that she is bi-sexual by posting a photo of her and her girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Along with the photo was a long and beautiful caption expressing that love is love, and there’s nothing wrong with it.

Pregnant older sister Cardi B couldn’t be prouder, writing, “YAAAASS Hennessy.”

 

Cardi B’s Sister Reveals She’s Bi was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lebron James Best Dunks From The 2017-2018 Season…
 2 hours ago
06.08.18
Drake Gets An Invite To The Maury Povich…
 4 hours ago
06.08.18
K. Michelle Exposes Her Breasts In NSFW Instagram…
 1 day ago
06.07.18
Drake Spotted In Public For First Time Since…
 1 day ago
06.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close