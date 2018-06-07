The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Lecrae Feat. Mali Music "Tell The World" [EXCLUSIVE]

God is so good to us and Lecrae talks all about it in his song “Tell The World,” featuring Mali Music. In the song his lyrics speak on how he wants to broadcast his love for God on the radio. Lecrae repeats the words, “Tell The World” as the choir sings beautifully behind him.

We must praise God for everything he’s done for us and Lecrae is grateful for that. The song also speaks on how we sin and that he never gives up on us.

Headkrack mentioned that he has a project coming out with Zaytoven soon and fans should get excited about it.

