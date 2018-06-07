God is so good to us and Lecrae talks all about it in his song “Tell The World,” featuring Mali Music. In the song his lyrics speak on how he wants to broadcast his love for God on the radio. Lecrae repeats the words, “Tell The World” as the choir sings beautifully behind him.
We must praise God for everything he’s done for us and Lecrae is grateful for that. The song also speaks on how we sin and that he never gives up on us.
RELATED: Lecrae Shares Excitement For Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Headkrack mentioned that he has a project coming out with Zaytoven soon and fans should get excited about it.
RELATED: LeCrae On New Album As “A Souvenir From The Journey” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Lecrae Releases Dance Visual For “Hammer Time” [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
The Latest:
- Lebron James Best Dunks From The 2017-2018 Season [VIDEO]
- “The Rape of Recy Taylor” Says Her Name And Champions Her Story At Black Alumni Event
- Drake Gets An Invite To The Maury Povich Show For A Paternity Test
- Radio One Exclusive: Dej Loaf Liberated
- Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide
- Here’s Where the 7 Marijuana Dispensaries Will Be in The Cincinnati Area
- Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Donald Glover Would Make A Good Willie Wonka [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of Cardi B & Rihanna
LeCrae At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]
LeCrae At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]
1. LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL20171 of 4
2. LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL20172 of 4
3. LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL20173 of 4
4. LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL20174 of 4
Praise Break: Lecrae Feat. Mali Music “Tell The World” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com