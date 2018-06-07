The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Off Of Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kim Kardashian went to go meet with President Donald Trump about prison reform and to get Alice Johnson released. Johnson was released from prison, but that same day Beyonce showed a picture of the twins. Gary With Da Tea believes the two are in competition and both are always trying to outdo the other.

The “On The Run Tour II” kicked off and that’s where fans saw pictures of Rumi and Sir. Gary also didn’t like the fact that Jay-Z showed a picture of him smoking weed in the bed and believes he doesn’t want to be with Beyonce anymore. Rickey Smiley and Da Brat mentioned that Gary is so messy and needs to stop.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Fans wondered what the switches would be from Beyoncé’s Coachella set from last week. Apparently, the only changes happened to be in colors as the megastar opted for pink and silver compared to last week’s black and gold. J Balvin joined her on stage to perform their single, “Mi Gente.” And hubby Hov came for “Déjá Vu.” See the full gallery of slayage from Beyoncé here.

Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Off Of Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]

