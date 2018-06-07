The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson spoke about the suicide of Kate Spade and how tragic it is. He mentioned that suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death between the ages of 10-14.

Jeff also spoke about how there are cases documented where kids as young as 5 have committed suicide. He doesn’t want this to be brushed under the rug and wants parents/guardians to pay attention to the warning signs.

Kim Kardashian went to speak with President Donald Trump to speak about Alice Johnson and prison reform. Alice was in jail serving a life sentenced and was a non-violent drug offender. She is now out of prison because of Trump and Jeff doesn’t want this to be used as a circus.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

