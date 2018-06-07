Fasho Movies Opening This Week!

OCEAN’S 8 (Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Debbie Ocean gathers a crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

WHO’S IN IT? Sandra Bullock, Dakota Fanning, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Matt Damon

TRIVIA:

A spin-off of director Steven Soderbergh ‘s Ocean ‘s trilogy.

‘s ‘s trilogy. Sandra Bullock plays the estranged sister of Danny Ocean, played most recently by George Clooney and Frank Sinatra in the original movie.

and in the original movie. Matt Damon reprises his role from the Ocean ‘s trilogy.

reprises his role from the ‘s trilogy. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have cameos.

OCEAN’S 8: From the trailer Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) tells her parole officer she just wants a normal life. OC: …pay my bills. :26

HEREDITARY (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? When the matriarch of the Graham family dies, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

WHO’S IN IT? Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Ann Dowd

TRIVIA:

The directorial debut of Ari Aster .

. Made by the same production company, A24, that released The Witch (2015), Free Fire (2016) and It Comes at Night (2017).

(2015), (2016) and (2017). Hereditary is being called the “scariest movie of 2018.” (Rolling Stone)

HEREDITARY: Annie (Toni Collette) talks about her late mother in therapy. OC: …hooks into. :24

HOTEL ARTEMIS (Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis follows the Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals.

WHO’S IN IT? Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista

TRIVIA:

This is Jodie Foster’s first movie appearance since 2013’s Elysium .

. Drew Pearce , who also wrote the screenplay, makes his directorial debut with Hotel Artemis .

, who also wrote the screenplay, makes his directorial debut with . Zachary Quinto and Sofia Boutella also both starred in Star Trek Beyond (2016).

