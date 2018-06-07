Mrs. Carter If Ya Nasty: Watch Beyoncé Back That Thang Up On Jay Z

Beyoncé and Jay Z have the whole world talking after they kicked off their On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales this week. The Carters’ decoy twins went viral, along with the high fashion that’s been taking their Bonnie & Clyde flair to new levels.

But one moment in particular is making its rounds on social media. Beyoncé is in rare form as she bends over and puts some umph…some stank into backing that thang up on Jay. Watch up top and hit the flip for all the pics Bey posted on Instagram.

