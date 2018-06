Tech N9ne stopped by The Afternoon Wave with DJ Caesar before hitting the stage at the TLA. They discuss hip-hop beef, being able to remain in the game independently for almost 20 years, sneakers, and much more!

Tech N9ne Is All For Hip-Hop Beef – But Kids Are Off Limits – Exclusive with DJ Caesar was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: