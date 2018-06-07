Drake Spotted In Public For First Time Since Pusha T’s Diss

Drizzy was attending a friends birthday party in Toronto Tuesday night.

Drake has been pretty much MIA since Pusha T dropped off his response to “Duppy” last week with “The Story Of Adidon.” Although he did release a statement about the controversy surrounding his “blackface” image that Pusha T exposed, Drake hasn’t been seen in public since the verbal sparring. Well it turns out the 6 God isn’t quite in hiding like some of y’all think.

On Tuesday night, Drizzy was spotted out for the first time as he was attending Tyrone Edwards’ private birthday party in Toronto. The 6 God was all smiles too as he was seen taking pictures & laughing with friends in attendance, not looking bothered at all by what went down last week.

