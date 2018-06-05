Feature Story
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing That It’s Too Dangerous To Listen To While Driving?

Angry Mother Shouting While Cute Girl Listening To Headphones Against Gray Background

Source: Enrique Ramos Lpez / EyeEm / Getty

Did you know that there is a song out there that neuroscientists say can reduce anxiety up to 65%?

In a study, “Weightless” by Marconi Union helped reduce blood pressure, slow the heart rate and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. The song is so effective that it can even make some people drowsy, which is why it’s suggested that you don’t listen to the song while driving.

Listen to the song below:

There are similar songs that can calm your nerves too. Here’s a list from Inc.com.

We Can Fly,” by Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

Canzonetta Sull’aria,” by Mozart

Someone Like You,” by Adele

Pure Shores,” by All Saints

Please Don’t Go,” by Barcelona

Strawberry Swing,” by Coldplay

Watermark,” by Enya

Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix),” by DJ Shah

Electra,” by Airstream

