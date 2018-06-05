9 O'Clock News
Trey Songz Sued By Cop For Assault

Trey Songz at Boom 103.9

Source: Justin Thomas / Radio-One

Trey Songz is being sued by a Detroit cop who claims Trey punched him in the face with a closed fist.

Sgt. Robert Avery says on December 28, 2016,  while he was working Trey’s concert at the Joe Louis Arena Trey said, “if a n**** cut me off I’m goin’ the f*** crazy.”

The reference was to the fact the venue turned off the stage lighting because the concert had run too long.

According to TMZ, Trey ended up hurling heavy equipment off the stage and then jumped off the stage himself, picked up a mic stand, threw it and hit a photographer … who’s also suing.

Sgt. Avery arrested Trey, tried to take him into custody when he says Trey fought him and struck him in the face. The officer fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete. He allegedly suffered visible bruising and swelling to his right temple, as well as a contusion to his left forehead … he also hurt his hip

Photos
