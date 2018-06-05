9 O'Clock News
Ice Cube Says Drake’s Career On Top Is Over: “You Only Got Three Years”

The Weinstein Company Presents 'The Longshots' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty

According to Ice Cube, Drake’s entire music career  isn’t over; he’s just not going to be at the top of the charts anymore.

“He had a good run. You’ve only got a three year run in the rap game baby,” Cube said. “You’ve only got three years at the tip-top of the rap game before you have to find your place in this thing. That’s just the pattern. Everybody, Wayne when he was hot, three years on top and you were looking for somebody else.”

Photos
