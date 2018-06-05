Why Tracy Morgan Should Be Happy For Tiffany Haddish’s Success [EXCLUSIVE]

Tiffany Haddish is a rising star and Tracy Morgan had something to say about her during an interview. They both work on the hit show “The Last O.G.,” and Tracy was asked about her success and began to talk about how it’s his show. A lot of people didn’t think it was right to respond like that and Rickey Smiley mentioned that he would of never said that.
Gary With Da Tea is also asking for prayers for Janet Jackson. This past weekend she called the police to check on the welfare of her son that was spending time with his father. Janet also asked the nanny to keep a close eye on the baby.
RELATED: Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Hating On Tiffany Haddish
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Sued By Ex-Husband For Libel, Slander & Defamation
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish To Produce HBO Comedy Series About Instagram Hustle
RELATED: Sneak Peek Look At Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish’s New Comedy “Night School” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- MAC’s Ramadan-Inspired Makeup Look Started A Social Controversy
- All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un
- Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake & Pusha T Beef
- Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This
- Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To A Yoga Class For Their “Inside” Music Video
- Queen Naija Reveals Her ‘Mile High Club’ Status During Never Have I Ever [VIDEO]
- Does Chris Brown Want Rihanna Back? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could Have Taken From White Men
- 5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hate And Horror: Charlottesville Marcher’s Political Plan To Take Over GOP For White Supremacists
Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]
Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 24
2.2 of 24
3.3 of 24
4.4 of 24
5.5 of 24
6.6 of 24
7.7 of 24
8.8 of 24
9.9 of 24
10.10 of 24
11.11 of 24
12.12 of 24
13. Gary With Da Tea, Special K, Rickey SmileySource:Urban One 13 of 24
14. Gary With Da Tea, Special K, Rickey SmileySource:Urban One 14 of 24
15. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 15 of 24
16. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 16 of 24
17. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 17 of 24
18. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 18 of 24
19. Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea & Juicy At The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" PremiereSource:We TV 19 of 24
20. "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere ScreeningSource:We TV 20 of 24
21. "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere ScreeningSource:We TV 21 of 24
22. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 22 of 24
23. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 23 of 24
24. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 24 of 24
Why Tracy Morgan Should Be Happy For Tiffany Haddish’s Success [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com