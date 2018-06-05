Why Tracy Morgan Should Be Happy For Tiffany Haddish’s Success [EXCLUSIVE]

Tiffany Haddish is a rising star and Tracy Morgan had something to say about her during an interview. They both work on the hit show “The Last O.G.,” and Tracy was asked about her success and began to talk about how it’s his show. A lot of people didn’t think it was right to respond like that and Rickey Smiley mentioned that he would of never said that.

Gary With Da Tea is also asking for prayers for Janet Jackson. This past weekend she called the police to check on the welfare of her son that was spending time with his father. Janet also asked the nanny to keep a close eye on the baby.

