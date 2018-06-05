Why Jaden Smith Moved Out On His Own At 15 [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
In a new episode of the “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett-Smith spoke with her son Jaden Smith. He talked about why he wanted to move out at the age of 15. Jada let him move and Rickey Smiley believes 15 is too young.

Tyrese is heading back to court because he wants primary custody over his daughter. His ex-wife has been keeping their daughter from visitations and it’s not right. Tyrese will start filming “The Fast & The Furious,” soon and would like here there.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

