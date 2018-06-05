Rihanna is single again and Headkrack spoke about the men and women that should shoot their shot. He mentioned that anyone that has less money than her ex has a chance. Headkrack believes you just need to know how to treat her like open the car door or pay for a meal.
He also spoke about Meek Mill. The rappers lawyers are requesting a new judge because they don’t think Judge Brinkley is good enough. We will have to wait and see if she gets dismissed from the case.
The Type Of Men (And Women) Who Should Shoot Their Shot With Rihanna [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com