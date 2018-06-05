Melanie and Jessie are getting a divorce, but before they got married she admitted to cheating on him. While they were engaged she slept with an NFL player who was a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. Melanie believes that Jessie cheated on her as well and has text as well as pictures to prove it.

Follow @TheRSMS

RELATED: Why Jay-Z Should Take The Paternity Test His Alleged Son Is Requesting [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Test Inspires “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast To Recite Michael Jackson Lyrics! [EXCLUSIVE]

Paternity Test For Woman Who Hooked Up With Ex-Indianapolis Colts Linebacker [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: