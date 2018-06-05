The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is up to his antics again and could possibly get in trouble. After the trap last night he saw a Taco Bell getting deliveries and decided to rob the truck. Black Tony mentioned that he took lettuce, tomato, hard shells, soft shells and sauce.

He mentioned that he could feed at least 1000 people, but they have to bring their own meat. Black Tony wants to have a different kind of July 4th party. Him telling everyone to bring their own meat made them laugh.

