Does Chris Brown Want Rihanna Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rihanna is newly single and some of her ex’s might be ready to come back into her life. Word on the street is she dropped her billionaire boyfriend after dating for a year or so. Chris Brown began to follow Rihanna back and some think that he wants to date her again.

Tyrese is looking to file for custody of his 10-year-old daughter. He has been denied visitation by his ex and believes its not fair. Tyrese will start filming for a new movie and would like to see his daughter more often.

Photos
