Rihanna is newly single and some of her ex’s might be ready to come back into her life. Word on the street is she dropped her billionaire boyfriend after dating for a year or so. Chris Brown began to follow Rihanna back and some think that he wants to date her again.
Tyrese is looking to file for custody of his 10-year-old daughter. He has been denied visitation by his ex and believes its not fair. Tyrese will start filming for a new movie and would like to see his daughter more often.
RELATED: Why Rihanna Allegedly Broke Up With Her Billionaire Boyfriend
RELATED: Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron James After Game 7 Win
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Chris Brown Sued For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home
RELATED: Chris Brown Threatens To Hand Parking Valet The Fade
The Latest:
- MAC’s Ramadan-Inspired Makeup Look Started A Social Controversy
- All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un
- Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake & Pusha T Beef
- Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This
- Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To A Yoga Class For Their “Inside” Music Video
- Queen Naija Reveals Her ‘Mile High Club’ Status During Never Have I Ever [VIDEO]
- Does Chris Brown Want Rihanna Back? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could Have Taken From White Men
- 5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hate And Horror: Charlottesville Marcher’s Political Plan To Take Over GOP For White Supremacists
Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]
Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration [PHOTOS]
1. Rihanna Turns 301 of 6
2. Rihanna Turns 302 of 6
3. Rihanna Turns 303 of 6
4. Rihanna Turns 304 of 6
5. Rihanna Turns 305 of 6
6. Rihanna Turns 306 of 6
Does Chris Brown Want Rihanna Back? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com