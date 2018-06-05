The NBA Will Test A Challenge Flag For Bad Referee Calls

We’re a couple days past Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but people are still talking about how the referees messed up Game 1.

Well, there might be changes coming, as the NBA is planning to test their own version of a challenge flag ahead of next season.

They’re still working on the details and there may or may not be an actual challenge flag that coaches throw onto the court. But, the league is definitely going to mess around with letting coaches protest calls they think the refs really got wrong. (CBS Sports)

Fasho Thoughts:

On one hand, whining about referees is for losers. Good calls and bad calls go both ways and it all evens out at the end.

On the other hand, putting in a winning performance and having it wiped out because a referee wasn’t doing his job is tough to deal with.

