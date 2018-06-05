A Columbus woman, Amorita Griffey, 25, is being held on $750,000 bond after allegations that she raped three children. Griffey appeared in court in Franklin County where she faced three counts of rape of a child under 13. The charge is a first-degree felony.

The court documents say that police received a report of possible sexual abuse back in May 2018, involving Griffey and the underage three boys, ages 11 and 10 yrs old. The boys were interviewed, and according to the court documents they said that Griffey had performed oral sex on them at a house on Ripplebrook Road in May. When Griffey was interviewed by police, she confessed. When asked why, her reply was that the boys asked her to. Griffey was charged and arrested. She is due back in court on June 14. For the full article, click here.

Columbus Woman Accused of Raping 3 Boys under 12 yrs Old was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

