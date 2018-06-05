Black Music Month: Master P

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Master P helped pave the way for a lot of rappers today. He made it cool to also be an entrepreneur in the 90’s and used his brand to make millions outside of music. He’s responsible for bringing No Limit Records and his hometown New Orleans to the front of the culture. He’s also credited with introducing the world to dozens of artists, such as Mia X, C-Murder, Silkk The Shocker, and more.
Today at age 48, Master P still dabbles in music from time to time, but for the most part, he’s just enjoying the fruits of his labor. That’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.
What’s your favorite Master P song? Comment below.
Relive the moment with these Top 5 Master P videos below:
1. Make “Em Say Uhh!
2. Mr. Ice Cream Man
3. I’m Bout It, Bout It
4. Ooohhhwee
5. I Always Feel Like (Somebody’s Watching Me)
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
