Talib Kweli Accused Of Shelving Res’ Music After She Denied Sexual Advances

“I tried to be humble but you letting a kiss that you didn’t get keep my career on hold,” typed the Idle Warship singer on Twitter.

Singer Shareese “Res” Ballard has Twitter buzzing after accusing Talib Kweli of preying on women in his professional circle.

Kweli has denied the claims, saying “Somebody big mad they don’t get free money from me anymore,” while also retweeting messages that accuse Res of libel and money management issues.

Read all of Res and Kweli’s back and forth after the jump.

