Did Kanye West Just Dead Beef Between Drake and Pusha T?

Hip Hop has been enveloped in the Drake and Pusha T beef since the G.O.O.D. Music president fired off the first shot on “Infrared” last Friday (May 25). When Drake returned with the “Duppy Freestyle” diss, it took aim at both Pusha and Kanye West.

Now that West has his Ye release behind him, he finally weighed in on the ongoing spectacle. On Friday (June 1), ‘Ye hit his favorite social media platform and insinuated the beef is over.

“I’ve never been about beef,” he wrote. “I’m about love. lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone. so this is dead now.”

