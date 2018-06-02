Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account

0 reads
Leave a comment
Buffalo Wild Wings Exterior In Jacksonville

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

It looks someone was having a field day on Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account. Whether it was an unknown hacker or a disgruntled employee, the restaurant’s account was bombarded with vulgar and racist tweets that were so offensive that they were actually hilarious.

 

The tweets have since been deleted but you can’t get anything passed Twitter users and their screenshots.

 

 

Buffalo Wild Wings issued an apology for the rogue tweets.

 

Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 60 mins ago
06.04.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
The WIZ Celebrates Black Music Month
 3 days ago
06.01.18
Pusha T Claims Drake Is Offering $100,000 For…
 3 days ago
06.01.18
Kanye West Streams Album Listening Party
 3 days ago
06.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close