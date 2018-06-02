Chief Keef Shot At Outside NYC Hotel (Reportedly Unharmed)

Social media has been gassing beef between Tekashi69 and Chief Keef, and things may already be getting violent in real life.

Multiple sources say Keef was shot at by two men around 5 a.m. at the W Hotel in Times Square. The bullet missed him and hit a sign above the hotel.

The New York Post is reporting:

The would-be assailant missed the mark, instead striking a sign in the front of the W Hotel on Broadway near West 47th St. around 5 a.m., sources added.

Cops are hunting for two men in connection to the shooting.

The #NewYorkPost is reporting that #ChiefKeef was shot at in the front of the W Hotel on Broadway near West 47th St. around 5am this morning. A bullet reportedly hit the ‘W’ sign and was later recovered by police and they are searching for 2 men in connection to the incident pic.twitter.com/14mCbBnDdK — Who’s Making Noise⁉️ (@RapCatchUp) June 2, 2018

