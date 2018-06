Pusha T stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood show in Los Angeles’ on Thursday and responded to Drake’s statement:

“That doesn’t change my view at all… You are silent on all black issues, Drake…. You don’t stand for nothing, you don’t say nothing about nothing.”

