9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Judge Denies Meek Mill Request For Other Judge’s Removal

0 reads
Leave a comment
Milano Fashion Show

Source: @_brandoncaptures_ / photos

A judge in Philadelphia has denied Meek Mill’s request for the removal of another judge from the rapper’s case.

President Judge Leon Tucker told Mill in a Wednesday hearing that he doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter. He says only the state Supreme Court can decide that, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

15 photos Launch gallery

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Continue reading Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

As much as some people thought it would — that Meek Mill reign just wont let up. Since going to jail, unjustly, and having fans from all over the world rally for his justice, Meek has gained lots of unlikely supporters. Check out our gallery of Meek and his many famous homies.

Judge Denies Meek Mill Request For Other Judge’s Removal was originally published on hot1079philly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Black Music Month
The WIZ Celebrates Black Music Month
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
Pusha T Claims Drake Is Offering $100,000 For…
 9 hours ago
06.01.18
Kanye West Streams Album Listening Party
 9 hours ago
06.01.18
Jermaine Jackson’s Ex-Wife Wants $35K In Spousal Support
 23 hours ago
06.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close