Judge Denies Meek Mill Request For Other Judge’s Removal

A judge in Philadelphia has denied Meek Mill’s request for the removal of another judge from the rapper’s case.
President Judge Leon Tucker told Mill in a Wednesday hearing that he doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter. He says only the state Supreme Court can decide that, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.
