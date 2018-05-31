9 O'Clock News
Pusha-T Explains Drake Diss: ‘There’s More Content If It’s Needed Later’

via Fader:

Pusha T  verified that he dropped “The Story of Adidon” in response to Drake talking about his fiancée, Virginia Williams. “All bets are off because of that” he told the radio hosts.

