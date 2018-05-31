0 reads Leave a comment
via Fader:
Pusha T verified that he dropped “The Story of Adidon” in response to Drake talking about his fiancée, Virginia Williams. “All bets are off because of that” he told the radio hosts.
21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)
1. Pusha T Rocking His Braids On The 2012 BET Red CarpetSource:Getty Images 1 of 21
2. Pusha T Rocking CornrowsSource:Getty Images 2 of 21
3. Pusha T Rocking The “Straight Backs”Source:Getty Images 3 of 21
4. Pusha T Performing On StageSource:Getty Images 4 of 21
5. Pusha T’s PlaitsSource:YouTube screenshot 5 of 21
6. Pusha T With A Snapback & PlaitsSource:Single Promo cover 6 of 21
7. Pusha T In His “Exodus 23:1″ VideoSource:YouTube Screenshot 7 of 21
8. Pusha T With The Zig-Zag BraidsSource:Getty Images 8 of 21
9. Pusha T At The BET Hip-Hop Awards In AtlantaSource:SplashNews 9 of 21
10. Pusha T In PhillySource:SplashNews 10 of 21
11. Pusha & His Brother MaliceSource:Getty Images 11 of 21
12. Pusha & His Brother Malice – Formerly Known As ClipseSource:Getty Images 12 of 21
13. Pusha T At The MTV VMAsSource:Getty Images 13 of 21
14. A Throwback Of Pusha T At The MTV VMAsSource:Getty Images 14 of 21
15. Pusha T At A Heineken Red Star EventSource:Getty Images 15 of 21
16. Pusha & 2 ChainzSource:Getty Images 16 of 21
17. Pusha Performing With Kanye WestSource:Getty Images 17 of 21
18. Pusha At HeinekenSource:Getty Images 18 of 21
19. Pusha & Kanye In The StudioSource:Instagram 19 of 21
20. Pusha T Chillin’Source:Getty Images 20 of 21
21. Pusha T Rocks A SnapbackSource:Youtube Screenshot 21 of 21
Pusha-T Explains Drake Diss: ‘There’s More Content If It’s Needed Later’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com
