Bobby Brown Wants To Slap Kanye West For Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Album Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Bathroom

Bobby Brown is pissed at Kanye West for using the photo from Whitney Houston’s hotel bathroom at the time of death.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Brown, said he had not seen the controversial cover because he was busy working on his two-part biopic, The Bobby Brown Story. After being told it was a 2006 picture showing liquor, cigarettes and drug paraphernalia in Houston’s home, he questioned why the rappers would use the image as an album cover. “That’s really disgusting that he would do that,” the singer told Rolling Stone. He added: “Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

Houston’s estate also issued a statement saying that they are “extremely disappointed” in Kanye’s decision.

Last week, Pusha T unveiled the cover art for his recently released album DAYTONA. The cover art is a pic of Whitney Houston’s drug infested bathroom, allegedly taken without her knowledge or consent in 2006.

Kanye reportedly paid $85K to the copyright holder to license it for Pusha’s cover, despite Whitney supposedly trying hard before her death to halt the publication of the photos in the National Enquirer.

