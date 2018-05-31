Rickey Smiley Explains Why It’s Good To Get Away From Your Hometown For College [EXCLUSIVE]

Graduation season is upon us and Rickey Smiley spoke about how proud he is of everyone crossing that stage. He talked about how it takes determination to get through these hard times. Rickey had a special message for everyone graduating high school and that is to get away.
He believes it is one of the greatest opportunities and will allow you to grow. Rickey also talked about how it can teach you lessons in life that you’ll never forget. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, but where you’re going. Rickey is so proud and hopes this message helps everyone in life.
