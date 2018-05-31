The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Explains Why It’s Good To Get Away From Your Hometown For College [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Graduation season is upon us and Rickey Smiley spoke about how proud he is of everyone crossing that stage. He talked about how it takes determination to get through these hard times. Rickey had a special message for everyone graduating high school and that is to get away.

He believes it is one of the greatest opportunities and will allow you to grow. Rickey also talked about how it can teach you lessons in life that you’ll never forget. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, but where you’re going. Rickey is so proud and hopes this message helps everyone in life.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Preaches About Homemade Ice Cream & Zebra Cake [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tells Who Should Be The Starting QB For Alabama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6m ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Promises Student Who Took The Bus To His Graduation A Car Of His Own [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Before You Say Yes, Get Into The Details Of What You’re Saying Yes To” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Explains Why It’s Good To Get Away From Your Hometown For College [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Black Music Month
The WIZ Celebrates Black Music Month
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
Pusha T Claims Drake Is Offering $100,000 For…
 9 hours ago
06.01.18
Kanye West Streams Album Listening Party
 9 hours ago
06.01.18
Jermaine Jackson’s Ex-Wife Wants $35K In Spousal Support
 23 hours ago
06.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close