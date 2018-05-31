Jesse Williams is off the dating market, for now. The Grey’s Anatomy star is now dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks according to Page Six. The two were spotted at a Kevin Hart comedy show in Atlantic City, NJ over Memorial Day weekend and have been staying close.
An insider told us: “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”
Who is Taylor Rooks you ask? The 26-year-old Georgia stunner is making waves in the New York media scene with her podcast “TimeOut With Taylor Rooks” as well as appearances all over SportsNet. Rumor had her potentially linked to joining ESPN some time but that has been proved to be false.
See more photos of Taylor below.
TURNING 26 TODAY! 🎉 So many things have manifested in my life this year and I’m honestly just thankful. Thankful to my family, my friends, and to every single one of YOU. My birthday wish for all of us is to continue to live passionately. Don’t do anything lukewarm. Your passions deserve fire. Be all in on the things that deserve your all. Never be halfway. There are so many mediocre things in the world, don’t let the things or people you love fall into that category. Looking forward to another 365 filled with more progression, more success, more love, and more light. 📸 @ravieb the goat
Jesse Williams Has A New Boo, Sportscaster Taylor Rooks! [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com