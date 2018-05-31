Feature Story
JAY-Z And 10 Other Artists Who Want Smoke With Donald Trump

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While you were fixated on Pusha T and Drake’s beef, Donald Trump dropped a diss aimed towards JAY-Z. The citrus-colored politician held a rally in Nashville this week and had a few slugs for the Roc-A-Fella frontman. You can see what he said HERE.

This wouldn’t be the first time he’s had JAY’s name in his mouth. Trump has mentioned Jigga multiple times at rallies as far back as 2016.

 

 

JAY-Z has addressed Trump in the past, more maturely than most would.

 

But he isn’t the only one that wants smoke with Donald Trump. Hit the flip for 5 more artists who have come at Trump’s neck.

 

Photos
