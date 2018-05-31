Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding Proposal That Has Everyone Believing In Love Again

1 reads
Leave a comment
Put A Ring On It - Yolonda & Eric Proposal

Source: Michel Faulkner & Madeline Bowden / Michel Faulkner & Madeline Bowden

They say when you spend enough time with someone, you start to resemble one another, and can even finish each other’s sentences.

 

For couple Jessa Gillaspie and Becky McCabe, their bond is so strong that they both planned to surprise each other with a wedding proposal at the same time on the exact same day.

 

The Memphis Zoo, where the lovely couple proposed, is also the same place they had their first date. Talk about fate!

 

Get your day started with more mushy, gushy love moments and double proposals when you hit the flip.

Great Loves Think Alike: See The Double Wedding Proposal That Has Everyone Believing In Love Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Black Music Month
The WIZ Celebrates Black Music Month
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
Pusha T Claims Drake Is Offering $100,000 For…
 9 hours ago
06.01.18
Kanye West Streams Album Listening Party
 9 hours ago
06.01.18
Jermaine Jackson’s Ex-Wife Wants $35K In Spousal Support
 23 hours ago
06.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close