Drake’s Father Dennis Graham Claps Back At Wendy Williams

Drake’s dad cries foul: “Watch how you speak on our name.”

I guess it’s all fun and games until the scud missiles hit close to home. Such is the case for Dennis Graham after witnessing Wendy Williams slander his son during a taped segment for her show where she addressed Drake‘s baby mother allegations. While there is no concrete proof Sophie Brussaux is in fact the baby mother of Drake’s offspring, Wendy made mention of Pusha T “Story of Adidon” verse in which he purports that Drake named an upcoming clothing line after his illegitimate child. After raising the image of both rappers on the monitor, she decided to invoke Rihanna into the drama, insisting she “dodged a bullet with this joker,” in reference to her supposed dalliance with Drake.

Drake’s Father Dennis Graham Claps Back At Wendy Williams was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

