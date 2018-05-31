NBA Finals 2018, Everything You Need to Know

Via | ESPN

5-on-5: How far can LeBron carry the Cavs in this Finals rematch?

What are the biggest things to watch for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in their fourth straight NBA Finals matchup? How can Cleveland pull the upset?

Our NBA experts answer the big questions heading into the Finals.

1. What’s the most important thing to watch for the Cavaliers in the Finals?

Amin Elhassan, ESPN.com: Can the Cavs’ defense be more consistent? Glass half-full: A defense that was bottom-two in the NBA during the regular season managed to be about league average in the postseason, allowing 105.9 points per 100 possessions. Glass half-empty: That defensive rating comes with a lot of variance, with Cleveland posting six games in which it allowed more than 110 points per 100 possessions. The Cavs have to find a way to be more disciplined and vigilant consistently throughout 48 minutes against a Warriors team that doesn’t need much daylight to blow a game wide-open.

