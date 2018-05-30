Jay-Z a couple years ago had a child come out to say that he was allegedly his son. The kid who is now an adult doesn’t believe he got a fair process. People think he only wants money from the rapper, but really he wants to know who his dad is.
Rickey Smiley believes that Jay-Z should just take it and get it over with. Pusha T put out a song about Drake and fans love it. In the song he spoke about Drake’s alleged child, sleeping with porn stars and more.
R. Kelly better get ready because HULU is putting out a documentary about him. In this film it will have past people that worked for him talking as well as girls that were allegedly involved in the sex cult.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
Why Jay-Z Should Take The Paternity Test His Alleged Son Is Requesting [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com