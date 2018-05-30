Black Tony once again didn’t come to work, but has a good excuse. He told Rickey Smiley that he is proposing to his baby mama T. Black tony talked about how he believes in love again and has everything planned out.
He went and got a ring from the middle of the mall and it’s 1 karat. Black Tony also asked Rickey if he could borrow his credit card because he wants to rent a helicopter. He has a plan to fly it to her apartment building and propose there.
Rickey said no and couldn’t help but laugh. Black Tony hung up, but we shall see what happens with the proposal.
Black Tony Is Ready To Propose! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com