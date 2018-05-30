The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Glennon Threatt Explains Why Firing Roseanne Barr Was The Right Thing To Do [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Roseanne Barr tweeted out a racist comment about Valerie Jared, who was the senior advisor for Barack Obama. She basically called her and people were very upset about it. Hours later the president of ABC, Channing Dungey cancelled the “Roseanne” show.

Glennon Threatt spoke about it and mentioned that he was shocked it happened so quickly. He believed it was the right thing for her to do. Glennon also spoke about how the comedian had always been a racist.

Donald Trump loves Roseanne, but he doesn’t believe he will put out a statement about it. The reason he won’t is because he can’t gain anything to help him.

ABC cancels the Roseanne reboot after she compares Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. This is one moment and a long history of racism from the television star.

