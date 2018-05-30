Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million For A Private Jet Because ‘Demons’ Fly Commercial

Money-hungry preachers come in all shades. In 2015, you had Creflo Dollar who claimed he needed a $65 million private jet, which he disturbingly received. Now there is white Louisiana-based televangelist who is asking his followers to give him $54 million for his own personal plane.Jesse Duplantis has several reasons why he needs a jet and one of them has to do with demons.
See Also: Creflo Dollar Arrested, Charged With Punching And Choking His Daughter
Duplantis, 68, posted a dramatic video begging for the coins.
“I really believe that if the Lord Jesus Christ was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey,” he suggested “He’d be in an airplane flying all over the world.”
He also told his “disciples” he needed the jet to so he “can go anywhere in the world in one stop.”
But get this — he’s owned other jets.
“You know I’ve owned three different jets in my life and used them and used them and just burning them up for the Lord,”Duplantis babbled.
He was asking for a Dassault Falcon 7X, which is a three-engine jet with a range of 5,950 nautical miles. It has customizable cabins and can accommodate 12 to 16 passengers.
Why can’t Duplantis fly commercial like the majority of people on God’s green earth, you ask? Back in 2015, he argued — along with another private jet-loving preacher from Texas named Kenneth Copeland — that he must be in a private plane because commercial flights are full of “a bunch of demons.”
Well, damn. Is he talking about the passengers or the employees at the airlines? If we are talking about Delta or United, we could concede some of them need an exorcism.
Maybe Duplantis and Creflo can go on a world tour together. Jet-setting across the globe spreading the doctrines of capitalism and lies in the name of Jesus. And Donald Trump could totally be the opening act!
SEE ALSO:
Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History Month’ And Twitter Roasts Her
SMH: Megachurch Pastor ‘Sucking Community Dry With Tithes’ As He Drives A Bentley Bentayga
SOURCE: NewsOne.com
Article Courtesy of NewsOne
First Picture Courtesy of YouTube, Jesse Duplantis, and NewsOne
Second Picture Courtesy of Extreme-Photographer and Getty Images
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 1 of 54
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 2 of 54
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 3 of 54
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 4 of 54
5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 5 of 54
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 6 of 54
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 7 of 54
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 8 of 54
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 9 of 54
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 10 of 54
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 11 of 54
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 12 of 54
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 13 of 54
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 14 of 54
15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-musicSource:Getty 15 of 54
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 16 of 54
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 17 of 54
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 54
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 54
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 20 of 54
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 21 of 54
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 22 of 54
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 23 of 54
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 24 of 54
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 25 of 54
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 26 of 54
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 27 of 54
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 28 of 54
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 29 of 54
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 30 of 54
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 31 of 54
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 32 of 54
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 33 of 54
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 34 of 54
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 35 of 54
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 36 of 54
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 37 of 54
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 38 of 54
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 39 of 54
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 40 of 54
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 41 of 54
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 42 of 54
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Source:Getty 43 of 54
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 44 of 54
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 45 of 54
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 46 of 54
47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 47 of 54
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 48 of 54
49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 49 of 54
50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 50 of 54
51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLASource:Getty 51 of 54
52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 52 of 54
53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 53 of 54
54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3Source:Getty 54 of 54
Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million For A Private Jet Because ‘Demons’ Fly Commercial was originally published on wzakcleveland.com