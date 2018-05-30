Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million For A Private Jet Because ‘Demons’ Fly Commercial

Money-hungry preachers come in all shades. In 2015, you had Creflo Dollar who claimed he needed a $65 million private jet, which he disturbingly received. Now there is white Louisiana-based televangelist who is asking his followers to give him $54 million for his own personal plane.Jesse Duplantis has several reasons why he needs a jet and one of them has to do with demons.

See Also: Creflo Dollar Arrested, Charged With Punching And Choking His Daughter

Duplantis, 68, posted a dramatic video begging for the coins.

“I really believe that if the Lord Jesus Christ was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey,” he suggested “He’d be in an airplane flying all over the world.”

He also told his “disciples” he needed the jet to so he “can go anywhere in the world in one stop.”

But get this — he’s owned other jets.

“You know I’ve owned three different jets in my life and used them and used them and just burning them up for the Lord,”Duplantis babbled.

He was asking for a Dassault Falcon 7X, which is a three-engine jet with a range of 5,950 nautical miles. It has customizable cabins and can accommodate 12 to 16 passengers.

Why can’t Duplantis fly commercial like the majority of people on God’s green earth, you ask? Back in 2015, he argued — along with another private jet-loving preacher from Texas named Kenneth Copeland — that he must be in a private plane because commercial flights are full of “a bunch of demons.”

Well, damn. Is he talking about the passengers or the employees at the airlines? If we are talking about Delta or United, we could concede some of them need an exorcism.

Maybe Duplantis and Creflo can go on a world tour together. Jet-setting across the globe spreading the doctrines of capitalism and lies in the name of Jesus. And Donald Trump could totally be the opening act!

