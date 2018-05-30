Trump Gets Chatty About JAY-Z In Nashville: “His Language Was So Filthy”

At a rally in Nashville, Donald Trump brought up JAY-Z while criticizing Hillary Clinton’s campaign:

“His language [at 2016 Clinton rally] was so filthy, that it made me like the most clean-cut human being on earth.”

Trump added: “And by the way, without any musical instruments, I had much bigger crowds than he was drawing.”

Watch the CNN International clip below:

Trump goes after JAY-Z at Nashville rally: “His language [at 2016 Clinton rally] was so filthy, that it made me like the most clean-cut human being on earth… and by the way, without any musical instruments, I had much bigger crowds than he was drawing.” https://t.co/Wj6FQJorpw pic.twitter.com/FsxxzEJpoz — CNN International (@cnni) May 30, 2018

Trump also claimed that JAY’s language at the Clinton rally makes Trump look like a “clean cut guy.” ”He’d use the F-word,” exclaimed President “Grab ‘Em By The Pussy.”

Okay, Mr. Grab Them By The Pussy. You’re as “clean-cut” as they come. 😂 https://t.co/nwwVFCepS6 — Ezinne (@nilegirl) May 30, 2018

45’s main point was that Clinton was using JAY to draw crowds of people who had no intentions of voting for her.

“He’d finish, and everyone would leave. And (Hillary) would be standing up, making a speech to 400 people.”

