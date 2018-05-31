News
So Dope: Offset Tracks Down The Man That Rescued Him After His Accident And Gifts Him A Car

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Offset Cops A Car For The Man That Saved Him From His Car Accident

After Offset was involved in a terrible car accident a few weeks ago in Atlanta he tracked down the good Samaritan that helped him. Offset was able to get in contact with the gentleman and the superstar gifted him with a Nissan Altima. The man was reportedly without a car and walking to work the morning he helped him after the accident.

 

 

Photos
