The 13 Reasons Why Cast Have No Clue Who Young Dolph Is

During my interviews with the cast of 13 Reasons Why I realized that Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Alisha Boe have no clue who Young Dolph is. While I probably should have known better, their lack of reaction to the phrase for the 99 and the 2000 was the thing that was actually startling.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix and it’s actually really good.

The 13 Reasons Why Cast Have No Clue Who Young Dolph Is was originally published on globalgrind.com

