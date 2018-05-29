9 O'Clock News
Snoop Dogg Breaks Guinness World Record For The Largest Glass of……

BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Red Carpet Presented By Sprite

Source: Johnny Nunez/BET / Getty

Gin & Juice!!!!

Congrats to Snoop Dogg, he’s been in the game for over 20 years and still making history! At the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Saturday May 26, the rapper broke an epic Guinness World Record.

The drink contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice, according to Guinness. And it just wouldn’t be a paradise cocktail without a pink umbrella and a giant straw, which Snoop used to mix up the boozy beverage. See below!

 

FOR THE CULTURE!

