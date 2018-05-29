Nicki Minaj’s “Chun-Li” Now Certified Gold!

Nicki Minaj confirmed that her much talked about new banger “Chun-Li” has sold over 500,000 copies in the United States which means her gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, is on the way.

“Chun-Li has been certified GOLD. Thank you to everyone for your support,” Nicki wrote on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj says she recorded the song in five minutes while vibing with her producers in the studio. Now “Chin-Li” is one of her biggest hits after peaking in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Congrats Nicki! Peep the “Chun Li” Video below!

