“I Think It Makes For Good Hip-Hop” – No Malice

Drake and Pusha T’s reignited beef has set the world of Hip-Hop on fire again. On one hand, it’s Drake — one of the biggest artists in the world and on the other, it’s Pusha T who in in top form with his raps.

Pusha T took shots at Drake on the song ‘Infrared‘ from his latest album Daytona by accusing the Toronto superstar of not writing his own lyrics. Drake took offence to it as expected and fired back with a full fledged diss song ‘Duppy Freestyle‘ where he not only made Pusha T his target, but also involved Kanye West in the mix.

On ‘Duppy Freestyle’, Drake mentioned Pusha T’s brother and former The Clipse member No Malice’s name with the lyrics:

“Your brother said, it was your cousin then him, then you

So, you don’t rap what you did, you just rap what you knew

Don’t be ashamed, it’s plenty niggas that do what you do

There’s no malice in your heart, you’re an approachable dude”

So it’s necessary to know what No Malice thinks about the feud. The rapper, born Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., went live on his Instagram last night and answered some fan questions. When one fan asked how he felt about the diss and the ongoing beef, No Malice said “it’s great” and “what fans want.” He also commented on Pusha T using the image of Whitney Houston’s cocaine filled bathroom as his album cover, saying “this is what Hollywood do.” Watch it below.

(VIDEO) No Malice Reacts To Pusha T/Drake Beef! was originally published on hot1079philly.com

