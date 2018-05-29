‘Tea Talk The Podcast’: Estelita Quintero Puts Stevie J Relationship Rumors To Rest

If you caught Love & Hip Hop Atlanta last night, you too might be confused what caused Tommie to go berserk. The beloved cast member had an alcohol-fused outburst that resulted in producers banning her from filming.

We were all shocked as we watched the cast find out the news. Rising LHHATL star Estelita Quintero was particularly hurt about Tommie’s behavior. We caught up with the “Panamanian Goddess,” who opened up about the episode, her relationship with Stevie J and much more.

Get into this week’s ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ recap with Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders.

