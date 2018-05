Today is Tuesday, May 29th Aka Orange And Blue Day. The FC soccer team will make a huge announcement today at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with MLS commissioner Don Garber, FCC President Jeff Berding, Owner Carl Lindner and Mayor John Cranley.

How do you feel about this announcement? Will this announcement help the city? (FOX19)

Today Is Orange And Blue Day In Cincinnati! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: