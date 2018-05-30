Feature Story
Pusha T Responds To Drake With Vicous “The Story Of Adidon” Diss

Beef’s On

Pusha T 'Daytona' Album Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Oh Pusha WENT there. After Friday’s “Duppy Freestyle,” Pusha claps back taking aim at Drake, his father, 40 and Drake’s alleged son. Gloves are off!

Photos
